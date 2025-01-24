Dmitri Voronkov News: Buries goal in loss

Voronkov scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Voronkov has a goal and two helpers over his last three contests. The winger had a three-game slump in mid-January but looks to have moved past those struggles. He remains in a top-line role and is up to 18 goals, 33 points, 86 shots on net, 39 PIM, 34 hits and a plus-14 rating over 40 appearances. Voronkov needs one more point to match his output from his rookie year, which was accumulated over 75 outings in 2023-24.