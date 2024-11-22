Dmitri Voronkov News: Earns two points in chaotic win

Voronkov scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 7-6 overtime win over the Lightning.

Voronkov helped lay the foundation for a comeback from an early 3-0 deficit. He set up Sean Monahan for the first Columbus goal, and Monahan returned the favor on the team's next tally early in the second. With three goals and two assists over his last four games, Voronkov is again looking like a player who was able to make an impact in bursts at times in 2023-24. He's earned six points, 20 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 10 outings this season, though it's his top-six role currently that gives him some appeal in fantasy.