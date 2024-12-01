Dmitri Voronkov News: Extends point streak to six games

Voronkov scored an empty-net goal on three shots, logged two hits, added 17 PIM and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Voronkov's ice time was down Saturday as he ended up sitting out most of the second period after he stepped up to Connor Murphy following the Chicago defenseman's hit on Kirill Marchenko. Voronkov would get the last laugh, depositing an empty-netter to finish off this win while keeping his point streak alive at six games (four goals, four assists). The 24-year-old winger played heavy in 2023-24, but his physicality has taken a step back this year -- he has 11 points, 28 shots on net, seven hits and 21 PIM over 14 contests. A larger focus on scoring is never a bad thing, especially when Voronkov has been productive on offense to make up for the lower hit total.