Dmitri Voronkov headshot

Dmitri Voronkov News: First multi-point effort of 2024-25

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Voronkov recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Voronkov recorded his first multi-point effort of the season, but he's been far from being a consistent performer for Columbus. The 24-year-old only has three points in seven outings this season, and he'll need to get things going soon if he wants to approach the numbers he posted as a rookie, when he notched 18 goals and 34 points in 2023-24.

