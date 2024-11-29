Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dmitri Voronkov headshot

Dmitri Voronkov News: Five-game, seven-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 9:12pm

Voronkov put up two assists Friday in a 5-2 win over Calgary.

Voronkov has seven points (three goals, four assists) in a five-game point streak. The big, powerful winger has great skill and finish, and he's been a bit of a fantasy revelation playing on the top line with Sean Monahan and Kirill Marchenko. Overall, Voronkov has five goals, five assists and 25 shots in 13 games this season.

Dmitri Voronkov
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now