Dmitri Voronkov News: Garners helper in Thursday's loss

Voronkov registered an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

This was a poor team result, but Voronkov had a silver lining in ending his 10-game point drought. In that span, he logged 21 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-2 rating. The 24-year-old has maintained a top-six role for much of the season, but his slump came at an inopportune time for fantasy managers. He's up to 43 points, 138 shots on net, 60 hits, 41 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 65 contests in a promising second NHL campaign, though there's still room for growth in his game.