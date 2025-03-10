Dmitri Voronkov News: Posts pair of assists

Voronkov logged two assists and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Voronkov set up a pair of Adam Fantilli goals just 26 seconds apart early in the second period. With a goal and six assists over his last seven outings, Voronkov continues to put up solid offense in a top-line role. The 24-year-old forward is up to 42 points, 114 shots on net, 44 hits, 41 PIM, 37 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 54 appearances in his second NHL campaign.