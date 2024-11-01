Dmitri Voronkov News: Returns to action Friday

Voronkov (upper body) will make his season debut versus Winnipeg on Friday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Voronkov was injured in a preseason game against the Penguins and it was thought that he would be out of action until the end of November, but he is ready to play. Voronkov has 18 goals and 34 points in 75 regular-season games last season. Look for Voronkov to start the season as a bottom-six forward.