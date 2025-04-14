Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dmitri Voronkov headshot

Dmitri Voronkov News: Scores goal versus Capitals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 12:55pm

Voronkov scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Voronkov closed out the scoring for Columbus at the 15:48 mark of the third period with a snap shot past Charlie Lindgren. This gave Voronkov 22 goals on the year. The 24-year-old has racked up points in three of his last four appearances, tallying two goals and one assist in that span. Furthermore, he's already improved compared to his rookie year. He's up to 46 points in 71 games in 2024-25 after notching 34 points over 75 contests in 2023-24.

Dmitri Voronkov
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now