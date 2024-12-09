Dmitri Voronkov News: Snaps drought Sunday
Voronkov scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg.
Voronkov went six straight games with at least one point in a span between Nov. 18 and Dec. 1, and while he followed that impressive streak with a three-game skid, he bounced back and found twine in this surprising win over the Jets. Voronkov is up to 12 points across 18 games, tallying seven goals and five assists.
