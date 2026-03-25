Dmitri Voronkov News: Struggling for playing time
Voronkov was scratched for the ninth time in 10 games in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.
The arrival of interim head coach Rick Bowness has helped the Blue Jackets as a whole, but it has also cost Voronkov a spot in the lineup most of the time. The 25-year-old winger is in an eight-game point drought as well, so the scratches are warranted. Unless injuries strike, it's tough to see Voronkov getting an opportunity while the team is winning. He has 32 points, 110 shots on net, 103 hits, 59 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 62 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dmitri Voronkov See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week12 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week19 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week26 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break52 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dmitri Voronkov See More