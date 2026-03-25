Dmitri Voronkov News: Struggling for playing time

Voronkov was scratched for the ninth time in 10 games in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

The arrival of interim head coach Rick Bowness has helped the Blue Jackets as a whole, but it has also cost Voronkov a spot in the lineup most of the time. The 25-year-old winger is in an eight-game point drought as well, so the scratches are warranted. Unless injuries strike, it's tough to see Voronkov getting an opportunity while the team is winning. He has 32 points, 110 shots on net, 103 hits, 59 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 62 appearances.