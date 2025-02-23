Fantasy Hockey
Dmitri Voronkov headshot

Dmitri Voronkov News: Two assists in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Voronkov logged two assists and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Voronkov had been limited to seven points across 15 games between multi-point performances. Despite the drop in offense, he's remained in a top-six role, though Voronkov could see his minutes slip now that Boone Jenner is healthy. For the season, Voronkov has career highs in goals (19) and assists (18) while adding 106 shots on net, 39 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 48 appearances.

Dmitri Voronkov
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
