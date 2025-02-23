Dmitri Voronkov News: Two assists in Saturday's win

Voronkov logged two assists and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Voronkov had been limited to seven points across 15 games between multi-point performances. Despite the drop in offense, he's remained in a top-six role, though Voronkov could see his minutes slip now that Boone Jenner is healthy. For the season, Voronkov has career highs in goals (19) and assists (18) while adding 106 shots on net, 39 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 48 appearances.