Dmitry Kulikov Injury: Could return in a week
Per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site, Kulikov (upper body) could return versus Buffalo on April 12, according to coach Paul Maurice.
Kulikov has already missed seven games and is expected to miss four more games, but he should be completely healthy in time for the start of the playoffs. He has four goals, nine assists, 110 hits and 70 blocked shots over 68 contests this season.
