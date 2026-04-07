Dmitry Kulikov Injury: Done for season with broken finger

Kulikov sustained a broken finger Tuesday versus the Canadiens, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Kulikov joins a growing list of injuries for the Panthers -- he's the third player on the roster to suffer a season-ending broken finger. The 35-year-old defenseman will end up failing to record a point in 19 appearances this season. He is under contract for 2026-27, and he should be healthy in plenty of time for Opening Night.