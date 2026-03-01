Dmitry Kulikov Injury: Game-time decision
Kulikov (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the Islanders on Sunday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Kulikov has missed 57 straight contests after getting hurt in Florida's second game of the 2025-26 season. He will need to be activated from long-term injured reserve to be eligible to return to action. If Kulikov receives the green light to play, he will probably replace Uvis Balinskis (undisclosed) in Sunday's lineup against the Islanders.
