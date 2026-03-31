Dmitry Kulikov Injury: Heading for scan
Kulikov (face) will require a CT scan after taking a puck to the face Tuesday versus the Senators, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Until the test results are in, Kulikov's status will be up in the air. The 35-year-old defenseman was held off the scoresheet in all 15 appearances in March after missing 57 contests after getting hurt in October. The Panthers are likely to need a defenseman or two from AHL Charlotte since Aaron Ekblad (hand) and Donovan Sebrango (undisclosed) are also ailing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dmitry Kulikov See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Shesterkin Looks Great170 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights187 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Best Bets: Expert Picks Oilers vs. Panthers Analysis295 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Oilers Analysis298 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Sunday, May 11324 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dmitry Kulikov See More