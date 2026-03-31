Dmitry Kulikov Injury: Heading for scan

Kulikov (face) will require a CT scan after taking a puck to the face Tuesday versus the Senators, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Until the test results are in, Kulikov's status will be up in the air. The 35-year-old defenseman was held off the scoresheet in all 15 appearances in March after missing 57 contests after getting hurt in October. The Panthers are likely to need a defenseman or two from AHL Charlotte since Aaron Ekblad (hand) and Donovan Sebrango (undisclosed) are also ailing.