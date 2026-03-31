Dmitry Kulikov headshot

Dmitry Kulikov Injury: Heading for scan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Kulikov (face) will require a CT scan after taking a puck to the face Tuesday versus the Senators, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Until the test results are in, Kulikov's status will be up in the air. The 35-year-old defenseman was held off the scoresheet in all 15 appearances in March after missing 57 contests after getting hurt in October. The Panthers are likely to need a defenseman or two from AHL Charlotte since Aaron Ekblad (hand) and Donovan Sebrango (undisclosed) are also ailing.

Dmitry Kulikov
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dmitry Kulikov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dmitry Kulikov See More
The Week Ahead: Shesterkin Looks Great
NHL
The Week Ahead: Shesterkin Looks Great
Author Image
Michael Finewax
170 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
187 days ago
Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Best Bets: Expert Picks Oilers vs. Panthers Analysis
NHL
Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Best Bets: Expert Picks Oilers vs. Panthers Analysis
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
295 days ago
Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Oilers Analysis
NHL
Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Oilers Analysis
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
298 days ago
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Sunday, May 11
NHL
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Sunday, May 11
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
324 days ago