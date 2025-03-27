Dmitry Kulikov Injury: Hoping to return during regular season

Kulikov (upper body) could return to the lineup during the final week of the NHL regular season, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports Thursday.

Kulikov has already missed three games due to his upper-body injury and now seems poised to be out until the closing contests of the regular season. Considering the 34-year-old defenseman has managed just 13 points in 68 games, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him suddenly providing offensive upside once given the all-clear.