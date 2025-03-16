Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dmitry Kulikov headshot

Dmitry Kulikov Injury: Injured on Long Island

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Kulikov sustained an upper-body injury Sunday against the Islanders and will not return.

Kulikov immediately departed the game after suffering his injury on a play in which he received a minor penalty for holding against New York's Anthony Duclair. Kulikov will presumably be fully evaluated when the team returns to Florida after Sunday's game. The Panthers are already without Aaron Ekblad (suspension) on the blue line, and if Kulikov has to miss any time, the team will have to summon a defenseman from AHL Charlotte -- Tobias Bjornfot, who has made eight appearances with Florida this season, would probably be first in line for a promotion.

Dmitry Kulikov
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now