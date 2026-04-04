Dmitry Kulikov Injury: Not playing Saturday
Kulikov (nose) won't play against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Kulikov will miss his second straight game after suffering a broken nose in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Ottawa. However, he skated Saturday and could return to the lineup for Sunday's rematch against the Penguins. Kulikov hasn't earned a point in 17 appearances this season while posting 12 shots on goal, 13 blocked shots and 18 hits.
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