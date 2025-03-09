Fantasy Hockey
Dmitry Kulikov headshot

Dmitry Kulikov News: Ends slump with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Kulikov notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Kulikov snapped an 11-game point drought with a helper on A.J. Greer's opening tally. After playing in a top-four role early in the campaign, averaging 19:43 of ice time through the end of the February, Kulikov has dropped down the depth chart with the Panthers' trade for Seth Jones. This will make offense harder to come by, though Kulikov should still be routinely in the lineup. He's at 12 points, 61 shots on net, 104 hits, 64 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 64 outings this season.

