Dmitry Kulikov News: Garners helper in overtime loss

Kulikov registered an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Kulikov snapped a seven-game dry spell with the helper. That's his longest slump this season, as the 34-year-old defenseman has remained involved in the offense in a bottom-four role. He's now at six points, 26 shots on net, 42 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 26 appearances. Kulikov's offense is likely to be too limited to help most fantasy managers.