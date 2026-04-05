Dmitry Kulikov headshot

Dmitry Kulikov News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Kulikov (nose) will return to the lineup against Pittsburgh on Sunday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Following a two-game absence due to a broken nose, Kulikov will replace Mikulas Hovorka in Sunday's lineup against the Penguins. The 35-year-old Kulikov hasn't posted a point in 17 appearances this season while contributing 12 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and 18 hits.

Dmitry Kulikov
Florida Panthers
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