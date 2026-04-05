Dmitry Kulikov News: Good to go Sunday

Kulikov (nose) will return to the lineup against Pittsburgh on Sunday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Following a two-game absence due to a broken nose, Kulikov will replace Mikulas Hovorka in Sunday's lineup against the Penguins. The 35-year-old Kulikov hasn't posted a point in 17 appearances this season while contributing 12 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and 18 hits.