Dmitry Kulikov News: Nabs helper in 1,000th game

Kulikov recorded an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Kulikov didn't have to wait long to make his 1,000th NHL game a little more special, as he helped out on Sam Bennett's tally in the first period. With 245 points in his career, Kulikov has averaged roughly 20 points per 82-game season while often adding a physical element on defense. This season, he's produced 11 points, 51 shots on net, 90 hits, 56 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-7 rating across 52 appearances.