Dmitry Kulikov News: Plucks apple in loss

Kulikov registered an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Kulikov ended a seven-game slump when he helped out on an Anton Lundell tally. The 34-year-old Kulikov has handled top-four minutes for much of the season, and he's playing an even larger role with Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed) out. Kulikov has produced nine points, 49 shots on net, 81 hits, 47 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 46 appearances, so his fantasy value is limited to deep formats with an emphasis on non-scoring production.