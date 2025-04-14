Dmitry Kulikov News: Returning to action Monday

Kulikov (upper body) will return to the ice for Monday's game against the Rangers, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Kulikov missed the last 12 games due to an upper-body injury, but he'll be back in action for the Panthers' penultimate game of the regular season. Over 68 appearances this year, he's recorded four goals, nine assists, 110 hits, 70 blocked shots and 38 PIM while averaging 19:17 of ice time.