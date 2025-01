Kuzmin was traded to Chicago from Winnipeg in exchange for Isaak Phillips on Wednesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Kuzmin hasn't yet made his NHL debut, but he'll be on the move and will attempt to develop with AHL Rockford moving forward. Over 21 appearances with AHL Manitoba to begin the season, Kuzmin has tallied a goal, three assists, 16 PIM and a minus-9 rating.