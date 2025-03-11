Fantasy Hockey
Dmitry Orlov

Dmitry Orlov Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Orlov (upper body won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against Tampa Bay, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Orlov will miss his third straight game despite participating in Monday's practice. He has collected four goals, 24 points, 93 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and 88 hits in 62 appearances this campaign. Due to Orlov's absence, Scott Morrow will remain in the lineup.

Dmitry Orlov
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
