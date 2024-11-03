Dmitry Orlov News: Buries two in win

Orlov scored two even-strength goals in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Capitals.

Orlov scored a goal in each of the first two periods Sunday, and his second marker stood as the game-winner. The left-shot blueliner added three shots, one takeaway and a plus-3 rating in 20:18 of ice time. Orlov has found the scoresheet in three of his last four outings, and he's up to three goals, three assists and a plus-8 rating through 10 contests.