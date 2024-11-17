Dmitry Orlov News: Credited with apple in win

Orlov distributed an even-strength assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.

Orlov facilitated Eric Robinson's second-period marker, and the former added three shots, one hit, one takeaway and a plus-3 rating in 18:45 of ice time. Orlov has the second most points among Carolina's blueliners, an impressive feat considering the left-shot defenseman rarely receives power-play work. Overall, the 33-year-old has garnered three goals, six assists and a club-best plus-15 rating through 17 outings.