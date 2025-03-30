Dmitry Orlov News: Deposits game-winner Sunday

Orlov scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Orlov's tally at 9:19 of the third period was the game-winner in a back-and-forth contest. The defenseman has scored twice on 14 shots over six games since he returned from an upper-body injury. For the season, he's up to six goals, 26 points, 107 shots on net, 95 hits, 51 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 68 appearances, matching his point total from the full 82-game regular season a year ago.