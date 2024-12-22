Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dmitry Orlov headshot

Dmitry Orlov News: Earns assist Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Orlov posted an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

This was Orlov's second helper over the last four contests. The 33-year-old defenseman continues to play on the second pairing, chipping in a little depth offense while adding heavy physicality. He's up to 16 points, 43 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 33 outings, making the biggest impacts in his own zone with enough offense to warrant some consideration in fantasy.

Dmitry Orlov
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now