Dmitry Orlov News: Earns assist Sunday

Orlov posted an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

This was Orlov's second helper over the last four contests. The 33-year-old defenseman continues to play on the second pairing, chipping in a little depth offense while adding heavy physicality. He's up to 16 points, 43 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 33 outings, making the biggest impacts in his own zone with enough offense to warrant some consideration in fantasy.