Orlov scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Orlov put the finishing touch on the Hurricanes' third straight win. The 33-year-old defenseman has filled a bottom-four role with three points, nine shots on net, 14 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through seven appearances. He offers decent production across the board, excluding the power play, so Orlov could be a fantasy option in deep formats.