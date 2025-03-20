Dmitry Orlov News: Playing Thursday

Orlov (upper body) will be in the lineup versus San Jose on Thursday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Orlov will return to action following a five-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. The veteran blueliner is currently mired in a 10-game pointless streak during which he has registered 20 hits, 13 shots and 11 blocks. Even with the slump, Orlov should be capable of reaching the 25-point threshold for the second straight season.