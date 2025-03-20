Fantasy Hockey
Dmitry Orlov headshot

Dmitry Orlov News: Playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Orlov (upper body) will be in the lineup versus San Jose on Thursday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Orlov will return to action following a five-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. The veteran blueliner is currently mired in a 10-game pointless streak during which he has registered 20 hits, 13 shots and 11 blocks. Even with the slump, Orlov should be capable of reaching the 25-point threshold for the second straight season.

Dmitry Orlov
Carolina Hurricanes
