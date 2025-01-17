Dmitry Orlov News: Pockets helper in win

Orlov logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Orlov has four helpers over his last seven outings. The 33-year-old defenseman helped out on a Jackson Blake tally in the third period of this contest. Overall, Orlov has 21 points, 75 shots on net, 62 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 46 appearances. He's five points shy of matching his output from the 2023-24 regular season.