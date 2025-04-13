Dmitry Orlov News: Pockets helper Saturday

Orlov logged an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

The lopsided nature of the game gave Orlov a chance to play extra minutes -- he led the team with 22:25 of ice time. The blueliner has just two goals and an assist over 11 contests since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him five games. He should be in line for top-four minutes in the postseason. Orlov's at 27 points, 114 shots on net, 97 hits, 56 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 73 appearances.