Dmitry Orlov News: Three points in last three games

Orlov scored a power-play goal in a 4-1 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.

Orlov has two goals and one assist in his last three games (seven shots) after scoring just once in his first 65 games. He has 29 points, including 26 assists, in 68 contests this season. That's Orlov's best offensive season since he put up seasons of 35 and 36 points in 2021-22 and 2022-23. He has 14 power-play points (one goal, 13 assists) this season, which is by and far his best production there. His previous best was eight PPP, which he put up in 2022-23.