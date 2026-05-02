Domenic DiVincentiis headshot

Domenic DiVincentiis News: Earns shutout for Moose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

DiVincentiis recorded a 39-save shutout in AHL Manitoba's 1-0 win over Grand Rapids in Game 1 on Saturday.

DiVincentiis helped the Moose get off to a surprisingly strong start in their Central Division semifinals series. He's allowed just two goals on 89 shots over three playoff contests so far this year. That comes after a relatively unimpressive regular season in which he had a 13-16-2 record with a 3.03 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 34 appearances. DiVincentiis appears to have the edge over Thomas Milic for starts during Manitoba's postseason run.

Domenic DiVincentiis
Winnipeg Jets
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