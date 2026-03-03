Dominic James headshot

Dominic James Injury: Shifts to injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

James (leg) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

The move to put James on IR freed up a roster spot for the Bolts to add Conor Geekie in a corresponding move. Already ruled out for the next two games, the 23-year-old James should probably be expected to miss the entire four-game road trip now that he is on injured reserve.

Dominic James
Tampa Bay Lightning
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic James
