Dominic James Injury: Shifts to injured reserve
James (leg) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
The move to put James on IR freed up a roster spot for the Bolts to add Conor Geekie in a corresponding move. Already ruled out for the next two games, the 23-year-old James should probably be expected to miss the entire four-game road trip now that he is on injured reserve.
