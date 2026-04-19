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Dominic James News: Activated ahead of postseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

James (lower body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

James is back ahead of schedule for the Lightning as the 23-year-old was given a timeline of 8-10 weeks in early March after undergoing surgery. He had 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 43 games played during the season. If he suits up in Game 1 against the Canadiens, it will be the rookie's first game Feb 28.

Dominic James
Tampa Bay Lightning
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