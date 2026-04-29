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Dominic James News: Nets first career NHL playoff goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

James scored a goal Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

It was James' first career NHL playoff goal. He tied the game 1-1 early in the second period on a 2-on-1. He wired a snap shot under Jakub Dobes' glove from the right circle. James is skating in a third-line role, and he delivered seven goals, eight assists, 56 shot, 58 hits and 139 face-off wins (50.4 percent) in 43 regular-season games.

Dominic James
Tampa Bay Lightning
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