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Dominic James News: Nets first NHL playoff goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 6:16am

James scored a goal Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

It was James' first career NHL playoff goal. He tied the game 1-1 early in the second period on a 2-on-1 rush. He wired a snap shot under Jakub Dobes' glove from the right circle. James is skating in a third-line role in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, adding five shots on net, seven hits and three blocked shots through five outings. He delivered seven goals, eight assists, 56 shots, 58 hits and 139 faceoff wins (50.4 percent) in 43 regular-season games.

Dominic James
Tampa Bay Lightning
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