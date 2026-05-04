Dominic James News: Scores in Game 7 loss

James scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 7.

James ended the playoffs on a three-game point streak (two goals, one assist). The 23-year-old added 12 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-4 rating over seven postseason contests. James put up 15 points across 43 regular-season outings and should be in the mix for bottom-six minutes heading into 2026-27.