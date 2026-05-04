Dominic James headshot

Dominic James News: Scores in Game 7 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

James scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 7.

James ended the playoffs on a three-game point streak (two goals, one assist). The 23-year-old added 12 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-4 rating over seven postseason contests. James put up 15 points across 43 regular-season outings and should be in the mix for bottom-six minutes heading into 2026-27.

Dominic James
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic James See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic James See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks This Weekend: May 2-3
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks This Weekend: May 2-3
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, May 1
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, May 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
93 days ago