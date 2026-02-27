Dominic James News: Tickles twine in loss
James scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.
James has three goals and three helpers over his last 11 outings. The 23-year-old has been an effective and versatile forward for the Lightning as a rookie this season, moving around the lineup as necessary. He's at six goals, eight assists, 55 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-4 rating through 42 appearances. James' ice time will likely drop once Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed) is ready to return.
