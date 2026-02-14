Dominic Toninato News: Four points in AHL win

Toninato scored a goal and added three assists in AHL Rockford's 6-2 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Toninato has seven points over four outings in February. That's a surge for the forward, who has still been pretty good for the IceHogs with 12 goals and 34 points over 41 outings this season. Toninato could get a call-up later in the season for the Blackhawks if they need to replenish their forward depth.