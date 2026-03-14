Dominic Toninato News: Logs three points for Rockford
Toninato scored two goals and added an assist in AHL Rockford's 4-3 overtime win over Iowa on Saturday.
Toninato is rolling with four goals and three assists over his last five games. The veteran forward is up to 16 goals, 27 assists, 57 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 52 appearances in his career-best AHL campaign.
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