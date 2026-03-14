Dominic Toninato headshot

Dominic Toninato News: Logs three points for Rockford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Toninato scored two goals and added an assist in AHL Rockford's 4-3 overtime win over Iowa on Saturday.

Toninato is rolling with four goals and three assists over his last five games. The veteran forward is up to 16 goals, 27 assists, 57 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 52 appearances in his career-best AHL campaign.

Dominic Toninato
Chicago Blackhawks
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