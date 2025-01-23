Dominic Toninato News: Returns to AHL
Toninato was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Thursday.
Toninato made four appearances during this stint on the NHL roster, registering two shots on goal and four hits. He filled a fourth-line role. Toninato's demotion leaves the Jets with just 12 healthy forwards available, though the team is also carrying eight defensemen and is at home for the next two games, which makes any call-ups fairly simple.
