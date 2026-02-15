Dominik Shine headshot

Dominik Shine News: Hat trick in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Shine scored three goals in AHL Grand Rapids' 5-0 win over Texas on Sunday.

Shine has earned his first 20-goal campaign in the AHL with this performance. He's up to 34 points, 91 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 34 appearances. The winger cooled off in January but has five goals over his last two outings and may be heating up again.

Dominik Shine
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominik Shine See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominik Shine See More
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
143 days ago