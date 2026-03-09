Dominik Shine headshot

Dominik Shine News: Nets first career goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Shine scored a goal in Sunday's 3-0 win over New Jersey.

In his 14th career NHL game, Shine tallied the first goal of his career to seal the deal for Detroit in Sunday's contest. The 32-year-old winger has scored 96 goals and recorded 221 points across 10 seasons with AHL Grand Rapids. He has scored 21 of those goals this season, proving that his first tally at the NHL level was no fluke. He'll likely stay up with the Wings until Dylan Larkin (leg) or David Perron (groin) are ready to return.

Dominik Shine
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominik Shine See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominik Shine See More
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
165 days ago