Dominik Shine News: Nets first career goal

Shine scored a goal in Sunday's 3-0 win over New Jersey.

In his 14th career NHL game, Shine tallied the first goal of his career to seal the deal for Detroit in Sunday's contest. The 32-year-old winger has scored 96 goals and recorded 221 points across 10 seasons with AHL Grand Rapids. He has scored 21 of those goals this season, proving that his first tally at the NHL level was no fluke. He'll likely stay up with the Wings until Dylan Larkin (leg) or David Perron (groin) are ready to return.