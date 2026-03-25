Dominik Shine headshot

Dominik Shine News: Puts away goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Shine scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Shine's ice time remains heavily limited -- he's averaging 7:08 per game and has been under six minutes in three straight contests. Despite that, he's potted three goals on nine shots over 12 outings this season, all coming since the Olympic break. The 32-year-old winger won't be a factor in fantasy even if he's able to retain a spot in the lineup when the Red Wings are closer to full health.

Dominik Shine
Detroit Red Wings
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