Dominik Shine headshot

Dominik Shine News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 7:10am

Shine was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Shine hasn't yet appeared in an NHL game this year, but he'll have an opportunity to practice with the Red Wings during the final week of the Olympic break. It wouldn't be surprising to see him head back to the minors before Detroit resumes play. Over 35 games with the Griffins this year, he's recorded 21 goals, 15 assists, 32 PIM and a plus-23 rating.

Dominik Shine
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominik Shine See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominik Shine See More
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
147 days ago